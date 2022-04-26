Menu

Canada

Kelowna’s Harvey and Gordon intersection surrounded by yellow tape

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 2:54 am
There was a heavy police presence at a busy Kelowna intersection Monday night. View image in full screen
There was a heavy police presence at a busy Kelowna intersection Monday night. Jules Knox / Global News

The intersection of Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive is closed and strung with yellow police tape.

Black tarps have been placed as privacy barriers in the middle of the road, although a paper bag could still be seen under a covering that had been set up by police.

Vehicles are being detoured around side roads, as Harvey Avenue has been blocked off all the way down to Ethel Street.

Police have not yet responded to a request for information.

Kelowna’s Harvey and Gordon intersection surrounded by yellow tape - image View image in full screen
Jules Knox / Global News
