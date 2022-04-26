Kelowna’s Harvey and Gordon intersection surrounded by yellow tape

Send this page to someone via email

The intersection of Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive is closed and strung with yellow police tape.

Black tarps have been placed as privacy barriers in the middle of the road, although a paper bag could still be seen under a covering that had been set up by police.

Yellow tape is strung around the intersection of Harvey and Gordon in #Kelowna. Black tarps block much of the road, and there’s a heavy police presence. pic.twitter.com/MM701wi9La — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) April 26, 2022

Vehicles are being detoured around side roads, as Harvey Avenue has been blocked off all the way down to Ethel Street.

Police have not yet responded to a request for information.

View image in full screen Jules Knox / Global News