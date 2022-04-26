Kelowna’s Harvey and Gordon intersection surrounded by yellow tape

The intersection of Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive is closed and strung with yellow police tape.
Black tarps have been placed as privacy barriers in the middle of the road, although a paper bag could still be seen under a covering that had been set up by police.
Vehicles are being detoured around side roads, as Harvey Avenue has been blocked off all the way down to Ethel Street.
Police have not yet responded to a request for information.
