Fire

Clothing, bicycle tires found in suspicious Kelowna fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 4:57 pm
Kelowna Fire Department. View image in full screen
Kelowna Fire Department. Global News

Clothing, bicycle tires and other personal items went up in flames in a suspicious Kelowna fire, Saturday according to local fire officials.

Read more: Suspicious Kelowna garage fire snuffed out quickly: officials

The minor fire was spotted at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday at City Park, at 1600 Abbott St., and when fire crews arrived they found a 20-pound propane tank venting gas, along with multiple other items on fire, including clothes and bicycle parts.

Read more: Kelowna security guard puts out suspicious fire in downtown building

“The items are believed to belong to an individual experiencing homelessness,” reads the report from Kelowna Fire Department.

Trending Stories

“Crews extinguished the fire and called City Bylaw to clean up the site. RCMP are aware of the situation and the fire is suspicious in nature.”

The fire department used the incident to remind the public that campfires are prohibited in the City of Kelowna.

