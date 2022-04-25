Central Okanagan volunteers celebrated during National Volunteer Week

Send this page to someone via email

The Westside Salvation Army could not help as many people they do every year without the effort of their volunteers.

“Volunteers are very special to us,” said Lt. Jennifer Henson with Westside Salvation Army. “We see them as the gas in the vehicle that keeps us running.”

To say thank you to their volunteers, Henson and her team are hosting a barbecue during National Volunteer Week to make everyone feel appreciated for their hard work and dedication.

“In the last three months we have had 77 volunteers contribute 1,854 hours and if my math is right that is really the equivalent of four full-time employees,” said Henson.

Even though the number of volunteers they have is on the rise, there is always a need for more.

“We are constantly looking for volunteers. Fire season is going to be pretty busy, so we will want to bring more people and train them,” said Sharon Harder, Volunteer Operations Coordinator at the Westside Salvation Army.

For the volunteers, donating their time to a good cause is well worth it.

Wynn Trumpour has volunteered with the not-for-profit organization for two years.

“It was a great way to give back in so many capacities because the Salvation Army does so many things,” said Trumpour.

High school student Jorja Pomfrey has been a volunteer for over a year.

“I like seeing people smile, but I also need it for high school credits,” said Pomfrey.

There are plenty more opportunities to give back to the community in the Central Okanagan and the KCR Community Resources Centre can help you find the right spot.

“We have a volunteer matching program where organizations can post a position and volunteers can apply,” said Dorothee Birker, KCR Community Resources Centre.

“It’s a great platform and volunteer-focused, when you come in you can decide what impact you want to make on the community.”

National Volunteer Week will continue until April 30. To visit the Volunteer Connector website visit www.kcr.ca/volunteer