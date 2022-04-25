Alberta union raises alarms over conditions in Lethbridge Melcor Centre following floods

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Union of Provincial Employees vice-president Darren Graham says recent flooding within the Melcor Centre is the culmination of years of issues.

“We’re getting water pipes bursting above the suspended ceiling, and then all that water pressure coming down rapidly — like that is actually dropping ceiling tiles on work desks,” Graham said. “There’s water in file rooms, soaking files.”

According to Graham, the building has experienced four floods in the last four months, the latest happening on Sunday.

Three of those floods happened in Government of Alberta offices, used by the department of Children’s Services. The other occurred where Alberta Health Services operates.

The union is calling the structure a “danger to workers and visitors.”

“Another big burst, we could potentially have ceiling tiles dropping on client’s heads, and that would do a lot of damage,” Graham said. “It could even kill a child. We’re extremely worried not only for our clients but our members as well.

"We need to come up with a solution quickly before somebody gets seriously hurt."

Graham says there have been multiple issues within the building, including mould, rodents and people getting stuck on the elevator multiple times.

When asked by Global News if they were aware of these concerns, AHS responded with a statement.

“AHS workplace health and safety, property management at the Melcor Centre and the landlord work collaboratively to address concerns brought forward through AHS reporting tools… to provide a safe and healthy environment,” the statement reads in part.

The province told Global News in a statement that, “as a building tenant, we report all property related incidents, such as floods and leaks, to the landlord.

“Government of Alberta staff located on the impacted first and second floors have been directed to work from home,” the statement from the province said. “Emergency accommodation plans are being implemented, including the possibility that some staff may be temporarily relocated to the Lethbridge Provincial Building. Government of Alberta staff on other floors of the Melcor Lethbridge Centre not impacted by the flooding continue to work in the building.”

“We need the government of Alberta and AHS to step up — with their legal teams if necessary — and get out of their lease that’s here with Melcor,” Graham said.

A spokesperson for Melcor Developments Ltd., the owners of the building, told Global News the company has not heard any complaints in regards to the situations AUPE describes.

