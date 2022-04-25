Kingston, Ont. castle hits real estate market

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a property fit for a king or queen – 14 Sydenham St., in Kingston, Ont., known as the city’s only castle, is listed for sale at $2.8 million.

It was designed by architect John Powers for Scottish shipowner Donald McIntosh in 1852.

It is said, McIntosh promised his family a castle with a view of the lake as a way to entice them to move to Canada.

The property is 3,500 square feet over three levels.

“There isn’t a square room in the house so there’s really interesting shapes, high ceilings, beautiful french windows all sorts of beautiful, historical details and ideally located. You have stunning views of City Park, you’re right beside the county courthouse, you can walk to everything, you can enjoy downtown,” Royal Lepage listing agent Majorie Cook said.

The family selling the property has lived there for the last 50 years.

The house features four fireplaces, original hardwood floors, high ceilings and even a lookout tower.

It’s said the glass tower was added to the home after it was built so Lady McIntosh could watch the hangings happening across the street at the Frontenac County courthouse.

“Kingston has so many amazing, historical gems and this would definitely rank up there as one of the landmarks and we’re very, very excited to be able to bring this to market,” Royal Lepage listing agent, Sandy Sheahan said.

Offers will be accepted Monday, May 2.