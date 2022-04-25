Menu

Crime

3 arrested after Toronto carjacking with replica handgun: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 2:28 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Toronto police have announced three arrests after an armed carjacking that took place last Wednesday.

According to a press release, police responded to a call on April 20 around the area of Finch Avenue West and Midland Avenue.

Police said that a man was standing outside his Mercedes G Wagon, which was parked in a parking lot. Three men allegedly left a nearby Hyundai Santa Fe and demanded his car keys.

One man allegedly grabbed the victim, demanding his car keys. Another threatened him with a handgun, according to police.

The three men took the keys and then fled the scene driving their own car and the stolen vehicle, police said.

Police said the car had a GPS tracker. York Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police together were able to locate and stop the vehicle.

The three men were arrested and charged. During the arrest, police found a replica handgun in the car.

Police said Nickay Anthony Smythe, 24 years-old from Ajax, was arrested. Mohamed Jama, 21 from Toronto and Kiemar Thompson-Ennis, an 18year-old from Toronto, were also arrested.

They face numerous charges, including robbery with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

They all appeared in court on April 21, the day they were arrested.

