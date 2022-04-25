Winnipeg police unclaimed goods auction back next week

Send this page to someone via email

Looking for an ‘I Love Kermit’ lunchbox (no handle), sausage stuffer parts or 16 pairs of sunglasses?

They’re all among the items at the Winnipeg Police Service’s unclaimed goods auction, which runs from May 3 to 10.

Of course, there are more conventional items as well — bikes, tools, exercise and sporting equipment, electronics and more.

The event, which will be held via Associated Auto Auction, is an online-only affair, with all items sold as-is.

