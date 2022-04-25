Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police unclaimed goods auction back next week

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 2:06 pm
This lunchbox is among the items up for sale at the upcoming unclaimed goods auction.
This lunchbox is among the items up for sale at the upcoming unclaimed goods auction. Associated Auto Auctions

Looking for an ‘I Love Kermit’ lunchbox (no handle), sausage stuffer parts or 16 pairs of sunglasses?

They’re all among the items at the Winnipeg Police Service’s unclaimed goods auction, which runs from May 3 to 10.

Read more: Winnipeg cops putting more unclaimed goods up for auction

Of course, there are more conventional items as well — bikes, tools, exercise and sporting equipment, electronics and more.

The event, which will be held via Associated Auto Auction, is an online-only affair, with all items sold as-is.

