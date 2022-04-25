Menu

Crime

2 Halifax drivers clocked going almost 130 km/h in a 50 zone, police say

By Marissa Birnie Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 1:16 pm
A speed limit sign states the maximum speed is 50 km/hr in that area. View image in full screen
A speed limit sign states the maximum speed is 50 km/hr in that area. Getty Images

Two people have been charged with stunting for driving more than double the speed limit in Halifax.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said a Traffic Unit officer saw two cars speed down Joseph Howe Drive at around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Halifax man charged after driving nearly double the speeding limit

Police said they ticketed a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old woman for going 127 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Under the Motor Vehicle Act, police must issue a charge if a driver travels more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The man and woman received a seven-day driving suspension and police seized and impounded their vehicles, according to the release.

The charge for stunting involves a $2,422.50 fine and six points assigned to the driver’s record.

Click to play video: 'New traffic safety measures for Halifax’s north end' New traffic safety measures for Halifax’s north end
New traffic safety measures for Halifax’s north end – Mar 11, 2021
