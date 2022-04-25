2 Halifax drivers clocked going almost 130 km/h in a 50 zone, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged with stunting for driving more than double the speed limit in Halifax.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said a Traffic Unit officer saw two cars speed down Joseph Howe Drive at around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Police said they ticketed a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old woman for going 127 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Under the Motor Vehicle Act, police must issue a charge if a driver travels more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The man and woman received a seven-day driving suspension and police seized and impounded their vehicles, according to the release.

The charge for stunting involves a $2,422.50 fine and six points assigned to the driver’s record.

