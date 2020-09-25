Halifax man charged after driving nearly double the speeding limit

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say a man has been charged with stunting after driving nearly double the speeding limit on a highway.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, police caught a car travelling 158 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

A 30-year-old man was ticketed for stunting in relation to this incident. He was also charged for driving more than 50 km/h over the speeding limit.

Police also say another man was fined for stunting on Friday morning.

At around 6:30 a.m., officers caught a car going 152 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 102.

A 39-year-old man from Lower Sackville was fined $2,422.50 for stunting.

Police say both drivers have been suspended from driving for one week and their vehicles were towed.

According to police, 32 tickets for road safety concerns have been given out in the last two days for infractions including:

Speeding

Unsafe vehicle equipment, such as bald tires

Fake inspection stickers

Failing to obey traffic signs

Unsafe lane changing

Distracted driving, including cellphone use