Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP arrest suspect in crime spree that spans London, Middlesex and Oxford

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 25, 2022 2:38 pm
The incidents that led to his arrest began on April 19 when officers were dispatched to reports of a gas theft on Highbury Avenue in Middlesex Centre. View image in full screen
The incidents that led to his arrest began on April 19 when officers were dispatched to reports of a gas theft on Highbury Avenue in Middlesex Centre. The Canadian Press

The Ontario Provincial Police say officers have arrested a man accused of carrying out a recent crime spree that took place in parts of London, Middlesex County and Oxford County.

The incidents that led to his arrest began just after 6 a.m. last Tuesday when OPP officers were dispatched to a business on Highbury Avenue in Middlesex Centre to respond to a report of gas theft.

When an investigation showed the licence plates of the suspect vehicle did not match the vehicle itself, several other police forces became involved including London police. Investigators later learned the suspect vehicle was previously reported stolen out of Ingersoll while the license plates were stolen from another vehicle in London, police say.

Read more: Pedestrian dead after hit and run in London, Ont., police say

Story continues below advertisement

Later that day, at around 12:45 p.m., police say officers “observed the vehicle” at a home on Rivers Road in South-West Oxford, however the vehicle in question was not recovered.

Police say the home had been broken into and a side-by-side vehicle had been stolen, but the stolen side-by-side vehicle was recovered “not far away”.

Trending Stories

The suspect vehicle was found once more at 3 p.m. that day at a business plaza on Wellington Road in London. Two people inside the vehicle were arrested without incident, police said.

Police say officers found stolen property and a shotgun during a search of the vehicle.

Read more: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash south of London, Ont.

A 35-year-old man of no fixed address faces eight charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, break and enter of a place with intent to commit an indictable offence and several theft-related offences.

Police allege the 35-year-old “has been the subject of a multi-jurisdictional crime spree involving property crime, break and enters and vehicle thefts.”

The other person inside the vehicle, a 22-year-old London woman, faces seven similar charges.

Police say both of the suspects were held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'VPD seeks witnesses and victims after violent attacks in Fairview neighbourhood' VPD seeks witnesses and victims after violent attacks in Fairview neighbourhood
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLondon tagOntario Provincial Police tagTheft tagStolen Vehicle tagMiddlesex County tagOxford County tagCrime Spree tagMiddlesex Centre tagsouth-west oxford tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers