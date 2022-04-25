Manitoba invests $5.1M to help newcomers settle

The Manitoba government is investing $5.1 million to help newcomers arriving in the province.
Immigration Minister Jon Reyes says the funding is being provided to 15 organizations as Ukrainian refugees begin arriving in Manitoba.
“The Manitoba government recognizes that immigration is a key priority for the province, particularly as we recover from the pandemic,” Reyes said in a release.
“Settlement services that support the meaningful integration of newcomers help drive our economy by supporting stronger and longer-term economic attachment and newcomer retention.”
Reyes says it will help supply integration services for all newcomers as they settle into the community and will also help enhance their ability to participate in the labour market.
The province expects the projects will help about 6,000 newcomers.
