Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba invests $5.1M to help newcomers settle

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2022 5:52 pm
Immigration Minister Jon Reyes on Monday announced $5.1 million to help newcomers arriving in the province. View image in full screen
Immigration Minister Jon Reyes on Monday announced $5.1 million to help newcomers arriving in the province. Twitter

The Manitoba government is investing $5.1 million to help newcomers arriving in the province.

Immigration Minister Jon Reyes says the funding is being provided to 15 organizations as Ukrainian refugees begin arriving in Manitoba.

Read more: ‘Life is beautiful’ — Ukrainian refugees embracing safety, snow in Manitoba

“The Manitoba government recognizes that immigration is a key priority for the province, particularly as we recover from the pandemic,” Reyes said in a release.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg researchers looking at improving employment outcomes for former refugees' Winnipeg researchers looking at improving employment outcomes for former refugees
Winnipeg researchers looking at improving employment outcomes for former refugees

“Settlement services that support the meaningful integration of newcomers help drive our economy by supporting stronger and longer-term economic attachment and newcomer retention.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba announces designated reception centre for Ukrainian refugees

Reyes says it will help supply integration services for all newcomers as they settle into the community and will also help enhance their ability to participate in the labour market.

The province expects the projects will help about 6,000 newcomers.

Click to play video: 'Couple from Ukraine surrounded by support in Onanole' Couple from Ukraine surrounded by support in Onanole
Couple from Ukraine surrounded by support in Onanole
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ukraine tagImmigration tagRefugees tagManitoba Government tagImmigrants tagUkranian refugees tagimmigration manitoba tagJo Reyes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers