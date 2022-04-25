Toronto Pearson Airport starts construction on 2nd busiest runway for repairs

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Pearson International Airport has broken ground on one of its busiest runways for a full repair and rehabilitation on Monday, for at least the next eight months.

“Runway 06L/24R, Pearson’s second-busiest runway, will be temporarily closed to late fall for a complete rehabilitation,” the Greater Toronto Airports Authority said in a statement.

“First built in the 1960s, this 3-km runway requires a complete rehabilitation due to the wearing down of its concrete sub-structure because of weather conditions, use and time. This project will extend the life of the runway by 30 years and enhance the safety of the runway.”

The airport said the project will include environmentally friendly construction practices such as the use of recycled materials and upgrades to 1,800 LED lights to reduces its carbon footprint and enhance safety.

It will also use crushed concrete from the runaway pavement removal as well as recycled milling asphalt materials.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Toronto Pearson Airport to close 2nd busiest runway for repairs starting April 2022

The work comes as travel has ramped up following two years of the COVID-19 pandemic that halted or significantly reduced travel.

Since the reduction of travel rules such as the elimination of COVID-19 tests for entry, travelling in and out of Pearson has been busier over the last several weeks.

“As Canada works towards recovery from the pandemic, investments in our airport infrastructure continue to be crucial to maintain safety, security and connectivity for travellers, workers and communities,” said Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transportation.

A spokesperson previously told Global News prior to starting construction, it worked with airlines in the early planning stages to reduce the number of hourly departures and arrivals during the project to help mitigate operational impacts.

They also said communities near the airport can expect to hear more aircraft noise during the project. It also said there is no permanent airspace change associated with the project.