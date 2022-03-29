Toronto Pearson Airport to close 2nd busiest runway for repairs starting April 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Pearson International Airport says it will be shutting down its second-busiest runway for a full repair and rehabilitation starting in April for at least seven months.

In a notice posted on the torontopearson.com website, the airport says the rehabilitation project for its “east/west runway 06L/24R” is expected to be done in phases and will last until November or “late fall.”

“First built in the 1960s, this 3-km runway needs to be fully repaired due to the wearing down of its concrete sub-structure because of weather conditions, use and time,” the airport’s notice read.

“This project will extend the life of the runway by 30 years and enhance the safety of the runway.”

The work comes as travel has ramped up following two years of the COVID-19 pandemic that halted or significantly reduced travel.

Toronto Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ont., saw a very busy March Break travel season as the country emerges into post-pandemic life.

The airport said communities near the airport can expect to hear more aircraft noise during the project. It also said there is no permanent airspace change associated with the project.