Canada

Canada ‘actively looking’ at reopening Kyiv embassy as Russia retreats: Joly

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 12:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Russian media reports new objectives for war in Ukraine' Russian media reports new objectives for war in Ukraine
WATCH: Russian media reports new objectives for war in Ukraine

As Russia has retreated from western Ukraine, Canada is “actively looking” at options to reopen its embassy in its capital, Kyiv, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement to Global News.

“Ensuring the safety of our staff is a top priority and we need to make sure the security situation on the ground allows for it,” Joly said.

“Opening our embassy is both a symbolic gesture to communicate our strong and continued support for Ukraine, as well as a means to continue to offer services for Canadians.”

Read more: Russia has already ‘failed’ in Ukraine, U.S. says amid promise for more military aid

The comments come after the U.S. announced Monday it would be reopening its embassy in Kyiv soon. The announcement was made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a visit to the country’s capital along with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Russia has withdrawn from the areas around Kyiv after fierce opposition from Ukraine, to focus its effort on the country’s eastern regions.

Blinken and Austin praised Ukraine’s war efforts that have made it safe for them to visit, and also announced that the U.S. would send the country more military aid.

Canada suspended embassy operations in Kyiv in mid-February, before Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24. At the time, Joly said operations would resume as soon as the security situation allowed it.

with files from Reuters and Aya Al-Hakim 

