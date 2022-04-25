Menu

Crime

Arson, fraud charges laid against Guelph business owners, police say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 10:51 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police say fraud and arson charges have been laid against the owners of a Guelph business. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say the owners of a business that went up in flames late last year have now been charged with arson and attempted fraud.

The fire destroyed the building at 739 Woolwich St. on Dec. 30, 2021, causing about $450,000 in damage.

Read more: Guelph man charged with arson in townhouse fire, police say

No injuries were reported as the building was empty at the time.

“Investigation revealed the owners of the business had nearly doubled the value of their content insurance approximately three weeks before the fire,” police said in a news release on Monday.

The service said an investigation involving the Guelph Fire Department and an engineering firm hired by the insurance company has led to the arrest of two men in their 40s from Mississauga.

They have not been identified but both have been charged with arson and attempted fraud over $5,000. The accused are scheduled to make court appearances on June 7.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
