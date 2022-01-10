Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged with arson in townhouse fire: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 12:41 pm
Guelph police have charged a man in connection with a townhouse fire on Friday night. View image in full screen
Guelph police have charged a man in connection with a townhouse fire on Friday night. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say charges, including arson, have been laid in connection with a suspicious townhouse fire in the city’s west end on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a home near Willow and Westwood roads at around 10 p.m. and found the unit fully engulfed in flames.

Read more: Guelph police charge woman in motel fire

Crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported among firefighters or residents.

It’s unclear how the fire was started and a damage estimate was not provided. Police said many residents were evacuated and some people have been temporarily displaced.

On Monday, police announced that they have charged a man with arson endangering life, uttering threats, break and enter, and escaping lawful custody.

Read more: Fatal townhouse fire in Guelph not considered suspicious, police say

The service added that officers carried out a search warrant at a west-end home and further charged the suspect with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a weapon and possessing a weapon while prohibited.

The accused, who has not been identified, remains in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Fires claim 2 lives in Toronto over holidays' Fires claim 2 lives in Toronto over holidays
Fires claim 2 lives in Toronto over holidays – Dec 27, 2021
