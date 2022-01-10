Guelph man charged with arson in townhouse fire: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say charges, including arson, have been laid in connection with a suspicious townhouse fire in the city’s west end on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a home near Willow and Westwood roads at around 10 p.m. and found the unit fully engulfed in flames.

Crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported among firefighters or residents.

It’s unclear how the fire was started and a damage estimate was not provided. Police said many residents were evacuated and some people have been temporarily displaced.

On Monday, police announced that they have charged a man with arson endangering life, uttering threats, break and enter, and escaping lawful custody.

The service added that officers carried out a search warrant at a west-end home and further charged the suspect with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a weapon and possessing a weapon while prohibited.

The accused, who has not been identified, remains in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing on Friday.

