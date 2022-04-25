Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev nominated for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 9:48 am
File: NHL profile photo on Calgary Flames player Christopher (Chris) Tanev at a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Calgary, Alta. on Jan. 26, 2021. View image in full screen
File: NHL profile photo on Calgary Flames player Christopher (Chris) Tanev at a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Calgary, Alta. on Jan. 26, 2021. Larry MacDougal, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Calgary Flames defenceman, Chris Tanev has been nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy by the Calgary chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA).

The annual award goes to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Previous Flames who’ve won the trophy are Lanny McDonald in 1983 and Gary Roberts in 1996.

Read more: Christopher Tanev’s 4-point game leads Calgary Flames to 4-2 win over Arizona Coyotes

The Calgary chapter of the PHWA stated Tanev had some “tough luck” with injuries during his time in Vancouver, though once traded to Calgary in October 2020, the D-man hasn’t missed a single game in the past two seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

“That certainly doesn’t mean that the durable, dependable defenceman isn’t often playing through pain,” the news release stated.

“The 32-year-old is a mentor to his blue-line partners, a respected leader in the locker-room and the sort of under-rated player that you appreciate more and more when you see him in action every night.”

The Calgary writers go on to say he’s also a fearless shot-blocker, “consistently sacrificing his body” to help out his goaltender. Flames starter Jacob Markstrom showed his appreciation for the 2022 season with a mask that includes a tribute to Tanev’s one-of-a-kind hockey smile.

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy was first presented by the NHL Writers’ Association in 1968 to commemorate the late William Masterton, a player for the Minnesota North Stars who exhibited, to a high degree, the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Story continues below advertisement

The player died on Jan. 15, 1968, after an injury sustained during a hockey game.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagCalgary Flames tagFlames tagBill Masterton Memorial Trophy tagChris Tanev tagTanev tagBill Masterton tagPHWA tagProfessional Hockey Writers’ Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers