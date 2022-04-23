SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

UN’s Antonio Guterres to visit Turkey ahead of trip to Moscow, Kyiv

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 23, 2022 9:05 pm
Click to play video: 'UN cites growing evidence of Russia war crimes in Ukraine' UN cites growing evidence of Russia war crimes in Ukraine
The UN is drawing closer to a firm conclusion that Russia has committed war crimes. They say there are at least 50 documented cases of unlawful civilian executions in Bucha. Jackson Proskow reports.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Ankara before heading to Moscow next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and then to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a U.N. statement said on Saturday.

Guterres will visit the Turkish capital on Monday, where he will be received by President Tayyip Erdogan, the statement said. The U.N. aid chief, Martin Griffiths, said on April 18 that Turkey was a valuable host for humanitarian talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Read more: Russia’s war on Ukraine amplifying risks of human trafficking: experts 

Eri Kaneko, Guterres’ associate spokesperson, told a news briefing on Friday that Guterres would head to Moscow on Tuesday and meet Putin as well as have a working meeting and lunch with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, hoping to discuss what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

The United Nations also said on Friday that Guterres would meet with Zelenskyy on Thursday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and staff at UN agencies to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance efforts.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

© 2022 Reuters
