Cavalry FC still without a win this season after 2-0 loss to York United FC

Cavalry FC remain tied for last place in the Canadian Premier League standings this season following a 2-0 loss to York United FC on Friday night.

Despite holding 61 per cent of possession time compared to York United FC’s 39 per cent, Cavalry FC failed to deliver a single shot on goal in their match at York Lions Stadium. The Alberta side did come close to scoring in the game’s 86th minute but the ball went off the goalpost.

Former Cavalry FC player Oliver Minatel opened the scoring for York in the 35th minute when he headed the ball on net after a teammate delivered an impressive cross. Minatel signed with York this past offseason.

Osaze De Rosario got the second goal for the Ontario side with a shot in the 74th minute.

Despite giving up two goals, Cavalry FC goalkeeper Julian Roloff made five saves in the match, including a highlight-reel stop at the 18-minute mark when a York player got a good shot off when he broke away from a Cavalry FC defender.

Cavalry FC’s next game will be at home when the club hosts Pacific FC on Sunday, May 1.

