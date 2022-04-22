Menu

Crime

Toronto police seek to identify suspect following robbery

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 7:58 pm
Toronto police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation. View image in full screen
Toronto police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation. Toronto Police / Handout

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on March 29, at around 8:45 a.m., the victim was at an ATM in the Grangeway Avenue and Progress Avenue area.

Police said an unidentified man approached the victim and grabbed a bag off the victim’s wheelchair.

Officers said the victim was able to grab the bag, but the suspect pulled it from them and stole some items from it.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Officers are now searching for a man between 30 and 35 years old, standing five-feet-eight-inches tall.

According to police, the suspect has a slim build, weighs around 170 to 180 lbs, and was clean-shaven at the time of the incident.

Officers said he was seen wearing a black winter coat with a brown fur trim, black pants, a black toque and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

