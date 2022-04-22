Menu

Sports

Winter conditions in Regina push back outdoor sporting event start dates

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 7:21 pm

Little athletes eager to start playing spring sports will have to wait a little longer this year. While the beginning of the baseball and soccer seasons is around the corner, continued wintry weather has forced start dates to be pushed back.

The City of Regina confirmed in an email statement that outdoor field bookings usually begin May 1, but with the recent weather, the City’s fields have not fully dried out leaving them susceptible to damage if used.

Read more: Southeastern Sask. to be hit with another major spring snow storm

“The City continues to monitor field conditions and will advise user groups when outdoor play can begin,” the statement reads. “The status of athletic fields is updated daily starting May 1 on Regina.ca.”

Sporting organizations had to break the news of yet another season stall to their teams.

Gerry Krismer from Kiwanis Little League said due to COVID-19, they had to cancel the 2020 reason and in 2021, they had a shortened season.

“This year, we were planning on having a full season with our usual start date the first of May,” said Krismer. “Due to the recent weather, we have had to push our start date to May 7 and we fully expect we will be up and running on that date and get a full season of baseball in for 2022.”

Read more: North Regina Little League making baseball accessible with $40,000 Blue Jays grant

Savanna Matthies, director of North Regina Little League, said they always like to start the season before May 1. The announcement of delayed start times for outdoor sports brought disappointment, especially for little athletes who have been eager to play ball.

“The kids are disappointed. They just want to be outside and play,” said Matthies. “Teams are ready for practice and people are using indoor facilities (to practice).”

Athletes and sporting organizations are advised to check the City of Regina’s website to know when exactly the outdoor facilities are deemed ready for use.

