Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta government increases funding for more cataract surgeries in private facilities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2022 5:39 pm
Alberta flag. View image in full screen
The provincial flag atop the Alberta legislature on Friday, February 26, 2016. Dave Carels, Global News

The Alberta government says it will fund 25 per cent more cataract surgeries this year in privately-run surgical facilities in an effort to reduce surgery backlogs.

Health Minister Jason Copping said the province will fund 35,000 of the eye surgeries, an increase from 28,000.

He says the increase will free up operating room space in hospitals and drive down surgical wait times that have been exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Alberta aims to double number of private surgeries in public health-care system

The funding comes from a $133-million surgical initiative program that the United Conservative government announced in its recent budget.

Trending Stories

Copping also says Alberta Health has a new independent surgical recovery lead.

Ronan Segrave, who has previously worked with hospitals in Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia, is to advise on improvements to the health system.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta throne speech reveals goal of doubling private surgeries in public health-care system' Alberta throne speech reveals goal of doubling private surgeries in public health-care system
Alberta throne speech reveals goal of doubling private surgeries in public health-care system – Feb 22, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta politics tagAlberta Legislature tagpolitics tagHealth tagHealth Care tagUCP tagUnited Conservative Party tagJason Copping tagCataract surgeries Alberta tagPrivate health facilities tagSurgery wait times Alberta tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers