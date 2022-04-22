Alberta government increases funding for more cataract surgeries in private facilities

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government says it will fund 25 per cent more cataract surgeries this year in privately-run surgical facilities in an effort to reduce surgery backlogs.

Health Minister Jason Copping said the province will fund 35,000 of the eye surgeries, an increase from 28,000.

He says the increase will free up operating room space in hospitals and drive down surgical wait times that have been exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Alberta aims to double number of private surgeries in public health-care system

The funding comes from a $133-million surgical initiative program that the United Conservative government announced in its recent budget.

Copping also says Alberta Health has a new independent surgical recovery lead.

Ronan Segrave, who has previously worked with hospitals in Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia, is to advise on improvements to the health system.

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Alberta throne speech reveals goal of doubling private surgeries in public health-care system Alberta throne speech reveals goal of doubling private surgeries in public health-care system – Feb 22, 2022