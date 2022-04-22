Winnipeg police say wanted man found with sawed-off shotgun in taxi

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a man wanted on warrants was arrested in a taxi with a sawed-off shotgun following what investigators call a high-risk traffic stop in Winnipeg Thursday night.

In a release Friday police say community support officers recognized the wanted man riding in a taxi on St. Mary’s Road near Marion Street around 8:30 p.m.

The taxi was pulled over near Main Street and Broadway a short time later and the man was arrested without incident.

1:20 12 suspects arrested in gun, drug operation spanning three provinces, Winnipeg police say 12 suspects arrested in gun, drug operation spanning three provinces, Winnipeg police say – Jan 13, 2022

Police say they seized a sawed-off shotgun and shotgun shells during the arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

A 22-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges including two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The man has been detained in police custody.

1:58 22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says 22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says – Mar 29, 2022