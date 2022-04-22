Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police say wanted man found with sawed-off shotgun in taxi

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 6:13 pm
A Winnipeg man wanted on warrants is facing new charges after police say he was caught with a sawed-off shotgun and shells when officers caught up with him Thursday night. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg man wanted on warrants is facing new charges after police say he was caught with a sawed-off shotgun and shells when officers caught up with him Thursday night. Jeremy Desrochers / Global News

Police say a man wanted on warrants was arrested in a taxi with a sawed-off shotgun following what investigators call a high-risk traffic stop in Winnipeg Thursday night.

In a release Friday police say community support officers recognized the wanted man riding in a taxi on St. Mary’s Road near Marion Street around 8:30 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged after kids sexually assaulted at unlicensed daycare: police

The taxi was pulled over near Main Street and Broadway a short time later and the man was arrested without incident.

Click to play video: '12 suspects arrested in gun, drug operation spanning three provinces, Winnipeg police say' 12 suspects arrested in gun, drug operation spanning three provinces, Winnipeg police say
12 suspects arrested in gun, drug operation spanning three provinces, Winnipeg police say – Jan 13, 2022

Police say they seized a sawed-off shotgun and shotgun shells during the arrest.

Read more: Elgin Avenue suspicious death not a homicide, police now say

A 22-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges including two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The man has been detained in police custody.

Click to play video: '22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says' 22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says
22 arrested in four-year international drug and gun trafficking investigation, Manitoba RCMP says – Mar 29, 2022
