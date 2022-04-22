Winnipeg police say wanted man found with sawed-off shotgun in taxi

Police say a man wanted on warrants was arrested in a taxi with a sawed-off shotgun following what investigators call a high-risk traffic stop in Winnipeg Thursday night.
In a release Friday police say community support officers recognized the wanted man riding in a taxi on St. Mary’s Road near Marion Street around 8:30 p.m.
The taxi was pulled over near Main Street and Broadway a short time later and the man was arrested without incident.
Police say they seized a sawed-off shotgun and shotgun shells during the arrest.
A 22-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges including two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.
The man has been detained in police custody.
