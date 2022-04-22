Menu

Crime

Car being used as prop in Batman-related film production stolen in downtown Hamilton

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted April 22, 2022 4:49 pm
Black 1979 Cadillac Fleetwood View image in full screen
Police say a vehicle being used as a prop in a Batman-related production was stolen in downtown Hamilton. Hamilton Police

Police are searching for a stolen vehicle that was being used as a prop in a Batman-related film production in downtown Hamilton.

Investigators say the theft happened in the area of Main Street West near Dundurn Street on Tuesday evening when a black 1979 Cadillac Fleetwood with fake Gotham City plates was dropped off but went missing a short time later.

“The vehicle was meant to be used as a rental prop for a film shoot that was taking place in Hamilton,” Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News.

“When the delivery company returned at approximately 9 p.m. to drop off another vehicle, they noticed that the first vehicle they had delivered, the Cadillac, was no longer where they had dropped it off.”

The value of the car is estimated to be about $4,000.

Anyone who sees it is being asked to contact Hamilton police at 905-546-4925.

While Bharaj said it wasn’t clear if the vehicle was linked to a TV or film production, reports online suggest the upcoming CW series Gotham Knights has been recently filming in downtown Hamilton.

