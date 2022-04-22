OPP investigating theft of radio-controlled aircraft taken from Brant County home

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brant County are alerting residents to keep an eye out for four radio-controlled aircraft they say were taken from a home on Thursday.

OPP say the planes, estimated to be worth $10,000 combined, were being stored at a Harrisburg Road address.

“It was determined that in the early morning hours, unknowns attended that address and gained entry into a shed located on the property,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in an email.

“Once inside, four remote controlled aircrafts along with radios and batteries were stolen.”

Have YOU seen these remote controlled aircrafts? They were stolen from a Harrisburg Rd address @BrantCommunity along with radios and batteries. The items are valued at over $10,000. Any info, call the #OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @crimestoppersbb at 1-800-222-8477. #BrantOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/67ZiNHpxj3 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 22, 2022

Sanchuk suggests the suspects involved may try to sell the planes.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Brant Crime Stoppers.

