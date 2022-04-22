Menu

Crime

OPP investigating theft of radio-controlled aircraft taken from Brant County home

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 4:54 pm
OPP say four expensive radio-controlled aircraft were stolen from a Brant County home on April 22, 2022. Police believe individuals may attempt to sell the aircraft to unsuspecting customers. View image in full screen
OPP say four expensive radio-controlled aircraft were stolen from a Brant County home on April 22, 2022. Police believe individuals may attempt to sell the aircraft to unsuspecting customers. opp_wr

Police in Brant County are alerting residents to keep an eye out for four radio-controlled aircraft they say were taken from a home on Thursday.

OPP say the planes, estimated to be worth $10,000 combined, were being stored at a Harrisburg Road address.

Read more: Brant County man arrested after fatal collision that killed 12-year-old

“It was determined that in the early morning hours, unknowns attended that address and gained entry into a shed located on the property,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in an email.

“Once inside, four remote controlled aircrafts along with radios and batteries were stolen.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sanchuk suggests the suspects involved may try to sell the planes.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Brant Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating after attempted car theft in Brampton' Police investigating after attempted car theft in Brampton
Police investigating after attempted car theft in Brampton – Apr 13, 2022

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
