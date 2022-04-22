Menu

Canada

Halifax Discovery Centre to participate in $6M youth-focused climate change project

By Amber Fryday Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 5:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Earth Day project led by Halifax’s Discovery Centre' Earth Day project led by Halifax’s Discovery Centre
WATCH: Friday marks Earth Day, and there is a national movement to get young people involved in a climate change project. The federal government is putting $6 million into the “Gen Action” project, and in this region, it will be led by Halifax’s Discovery Centre. Amber Fryday has the details.

The government of Canada is investing $6 million toward a youth-focused climate change project, GenAction, which will be led by the Discovery Centre in Halifax and other science centre partners across Canada.

“The Discovery Centre is known for our innovative way of thinking and it’s so exciting for us to be a part of this important mission,” says the communication manager at Discovery Centre, Leah Veinot.

The coast-to-coast project has a target to educate 200,000 young people across the country by 2024 with a goal to inspire youth about climate change and actions they can take to make their future more sustainable.

Read more: Earth Day — Climate crisis highlighted in stark Google images

“They’re going to be our next generation of policymakers and engaged citizens who can help make a huge impact on our climate. We already are implementing workshops in some of our schools and schools can take them here in our centre. The summer program is about to kick off with our retreats and camps,” says Veinot.

Click to play video: ''Every day is Earth Day,' Trudeau says' 'Every day is Earth Day,' Trudeau says
‘Every day is Earth Day,’ Trudeau says

Nicole Jessop, who works as a staff scientist at Discovery Centre, says the effects of climate change on Nova Scotia’s aquatic ecosystem are concerning and the funding is crucial for educating youth.

Read more: Climate change investments now will save money in future, report indicates

“We really are a coastal community. We’re surrounded by the ocean and it is a part of our everyday lives and our economy, so protecting that in any way we can and spreading information on those topics is really imperative,” she says.

A three-week-long province-wide educational tour on climate action will be taking place at Nova Scotia public libraries starting in July.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Earth Day Discovery Centre government climate change climate change project discovery centre earth day earth day halifax halifax earth day

