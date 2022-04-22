Halifax Discovery Centre to participate in $6M youth-focused climate change project

The government of Canada is investing $6 million toward a youth-focused climate change project, GenAction, which will be led by the Discovery Centre in Halifax and other science centre partners across Canada.

“The Discovery Centre is known for our innovative way of thinking and it’s so exciting for us to be a part of this important mission,” says the communication manager at Discovery Centre, Leah Veinot.

The coast-to-coast project has a target to educate 200,000 young people across the country by 2024 with a goal to inspire youth about climate change and actions they can take to make their future more sustainable.

“They’re going to be our next generation of policymakers and engaged citizens who can help make a huge impact on our climate. We already are implementing workshops in some of our schools and schools can take them here in our centre. The summer program is about to kick off with our retreats and camps,” says Veinot.

Nicole Jessop, who works as a staff scientist at Discovery Centre, says the effects of climate change on Nova Scotia’s aquatic ecosystem are concerning and the funding is crucial for educating youth.

“We really are a coastal community. We’re surrounded by the ocean and it is a part of our everyday lives and our economy, so protecting that in any way we can and spreading information on those topics is really imperative,” she says.

A three-week-long province-wide educational tour on climate action will be taking place at Nova Scotia public libraries starting in July.