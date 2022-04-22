Haunted house performer shot after scaring group of Myrtle Beach visitors

Send this page to someone via email

A performer at a haunted house in South Carolina was shot after he scared a group of visitors and one of the men in the group opened fire on him.

The man responsible for the shooting told police he thought the gun was a prop.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Keal Latrell Brown, 39, was attending the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House in Myrtle Beach last Saturday with a group of other people.

When a performer in the haunted house scared the group, police said one person fell to the floor and a gun slid on the ground and hit Brown on the foot.

Brown told police the thought the gun was a prop and “picked it up and fired twice,” hitting the performer once in the shoulder. The performer survived the shooting.

Police confirm they arrested Brown on Tuesday and charged him with contributing to the delinquency of a minor “for knowingly giving the gun used in the shooting to a minor.”

News station WMBF reported that the minor was Brown’s teenage child and that investigators are still determining whose gun it is.

According to warrants obtained by news affiliate KFOR, Brown admitted in a post-Miranda statement to allowing the teenager to take the gun from him.

The Associated Press reports the performer spoke at the suspect’s bond hearing and said the man looked at him before firing and since the shooting, he is struggling to work and can’t sleep.

Brown was released from custody on a $25,000 surety bond.

Police say the investigation continues and that more charges are likely.

