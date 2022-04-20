Boy’s body found in Indiana woods stuffed inside Las Vegas suitcase

Send this page to someone via email

A young boy was found dead over the weekend, his body stuffed inside a suitcase in rural Indiana, police have confirmed.

According to Indiana State Police, the boy is likely between five and eight years old. He was found by a wild mushroom picker who came across the suitcase while picking in Washington County on Saturday.

The body was found inside a hard-shell suitcase that featured an image of the famous Las Vegas sign.

“The suitcase has a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back,” Sgt. Carey Huls of the Indiana State Police said in the press release. “Investigators hope this image will lead to more specific tips and the identification of the child.”

“I know it’s disturbing and shocking, but we’re hoping that with the release of the image of the suitcase, that might jog somebody’s memory,” Huls told Fox 19 on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“This obviously could be a national thing,” Huls added. “It could be a child from any location. We’re not going to preclude anybody, and we’re going to look at any information that comes in that could answer the question of the identity of this child.”

An autopsy has been conducted, said police, but did not determine a cause of death.

The boy is described as Black, about four feet tall, with a slender build and short hair.

Results of the toxicology report are still pending, the press release stated.