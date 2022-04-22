Eastern Alberta man accused of sexual offences against children: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man from a small village east of Edmonton has been accused of sexually touching children and police believe there may be more victims.

On Dec. 17, 2021, Kitscoty RCMP received reports of alleged sexual offences that happened that month in the Kitscoty area.

A news release said the Kitscoty RCMP worked in partnership with the Zebra Child Protection Centre to investigate the sexual assault allegations.

All of the offences are alleged to have taken place in the Kitscoty area and involved victims who were known to the accused, police said on Friday.

Terry Wayne King, 65, of Kitscoty, has since been charged with two counts of sexual interference.

Sexual interference charges are applicable when the alleged assault involved a person under the age of consent (usually 16 years old), according to the Criminal Code of Canada.

King was released from custody with conditions and his next court appearance is set for May 3, 2022 at Lloydminster Provincial Court.

The RCMP is asking the public to come forward with any information about similar incidents.

Police released a photo of King, in the event an alias was used.

Terry Wayne King, 65, of Kitscoty, Alta. Supplied by Alberta RCMP

King is described as being six-foot-two-inches tall and 216 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with more information or who believes they may have been a victim or witness is asked to call Kitscoty RCMP at 780-846-2870 or their local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.