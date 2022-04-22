Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Win and in: Edmonton Oilers can clinch playoff spot Friday night

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted April 22, 2022 2:08 pm

The Edmonton Oilers clinch a playoff spot if they beat the Colorado Avalanche Friday night at Rogers Place.

“I see the two available points in front of us here tonight,” head coach Jay Woodcroft said Friday morning. “Both teams have something to play for. The Colorado Avalanche are in the President’s Trophy race. The Edmonton Oilers are in the race to try to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.”

Read more: Edmonton Oilers shoot down Stars 5-2

The Oilers have gone 11-0-1 in their last 12 home games, the only blemish being a 2-1 shootout loss to the Avs on April 9.

“The two games we’ve played them have been really, really competitive games,” said winger Zach Hyman. “They have elite players. They play the right way. They play hard. They’re always a good test.”

Story continues below advertisement

Winger Jesse Puljujarvi will miss the game with an illness. Ryan McLeod will move up to play on a line with Hyman and Leon Draisaitl.

“It’s been a good year for myself with the team. I came in a with a little experience from last year. I was looking to prove that I belong there. Hopefully, I can continue to do that,” said McLeod.

Read more: Another shutout for Edmonton Oilers’ Mike Smith in 4-0 win over Vegas

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Kane – McDavid – Yamamoto

McLeod – Draisaitl – Hyman

Foegele – Nugent-Hopkins – Ryan

Story continues below advertisement

Shore or Brassard – Kassian

Nurse – Ceci

Keith – Bouchard

Kulak – Barrie

Russell

Smith

630 CHED will have all the action with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. and the game at 7 p.m.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagcolorado avalanche tagJesse Puljujarvi tagEdmonton Oilers Playoffs tagJay Woodcroft tagOilers playoffs tagRyan McLeod tagoilers clinch tagEdmonton Oilers playoff race tagEdmonton Oilers playoff spot tagOilers playoff spot tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers