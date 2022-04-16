Another shutout for Edmonton Oilers Mike Smith in 4-0 win over Vegas

Send this page to someone via email

Mike Smith made 39 saves for his second straight shutout as the Edmonton Oilers scored a 4-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday afternoon at Rogers Place.

The Oilers took a lead on a goal by Kris Russell with 3:34 left in the first. Russell took a pass from Zack Kassian and fired the puck past Logan Thompson. It was Russell’s first goal since March 17, 2019.

In the second period, Evan Bouchard drilled a shot and hit teammate Kailer Yamamoto in the right side. Yamamoto left the game for a spell but did eventually return.

In the first minute of the third, Cody Ceci fired a shot past a screened Thompson for his fifth. Almost five minutes later, Warren Foegele stole the puck at the Oilers blue line and steamed in alone. His backhand made it 3-0.

Thompson made a spectacular save halfway through the third, extending his right pad to deny Evander Kane.

Kane would strike later, jamming in a shorthanded goal with 4:27 left.

Smith had three straight shutouts while with the Phoenix Coyotes from March 29 to April 3, 2012.

The Oilers, 44-26-6, will host Dallas on Wednesday.