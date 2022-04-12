Edmonton Oilers walloped by Wild

Send this page to someone via email

Things could have gone better for the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night in the Twin Cities.

In their final visit to Minneapolis-Saint Paul this regular season, the Oilers saw the Minnesota Wild score three goals on them in the second period as they lost the game 5-1.

“We were the authors of a lot of the chances against,” Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said bluntly after the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton Oilers winning streak ends with shootout loss to Colorado

The Wild wrapped up the season series against the Oilers with a perfect 3-0 record, outscoring Edmonton 16-5.

Minnesota forward Frederick Gaudreau got things started when he picked off defenceman Duncan Keith’s pass and outwaited goaltender Mikko Koskinen to make it 1-0 Wild 5:37 into the game.

Wild forward Kevin Fiala notched his 25th early in the second, converting a clever pass from Matt Boldy. Fiala was at it again a few minutes later, rifling a sharp-angle shot over Koskinen’s shoulder.

The Wild took a 4-0 lead after forcing a turnover. Minnesota forward Ryan Hartman wound up with the puck in front and tallied his 28th. Hartman struck again early in the third, burying a rebound to make it 5-0.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a rough night,” Woodcroft said. “Not our finest hour and we’ll address it.”

The Oilers finally struck when Leon Draisaitl scored on the man advantage, setting a new team record with 21 power-play goals. Wayne Gretzky had 20 in 1983-84, while Ryan Smyth had 20 in 1996-97.

Evander Kane was held pointless in the game and acknowledged it was not the Oilers’ best showing of the year.

“We’ve had a good stretch of hockey here,” the forward said. “Mistakes are going to happen, you just have to try to limit them. We didn’t do a very good job of that.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Wild are 9-0-1 in their last 10 home games.

The Oilers (42-26-6) will play in Nashville on Thursday. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 4:30 p.m. The actual game starts at 6 p.m.

–With files from David Boles, 630 CHED