Kitchener, Waterloo celebrate Earth Day in different ways

The cities of Waterloo and Kitchener are both celebrating Earth Day but in entirely different ways.

In Waterloo, the city announced it is encouraging people to live more sustainably through the power of dog poop.

Waterloo says it has 22 green Poop Power dog waste disposal units near parks and trails across the city that have diverted more than 41,000 kilograms of waste from landfills, which converts into enough energy to power 25 homes for a year.

On Friday, the city is asking residents to look at the Poop Power map to find the nearest disposal unit before walking their dog nearby.

Residents can then scan the Puppy Poop Power QR code for a chance to win one of 20 Puppy Poop Power Prize Packages.

The dog poo is collected from the units by special trucks that take it to be converted into green energy.

Meanwhile, in Kitchener, the city is also asking residents to help clean up parks and trails by signing up for community cleanup programs.

“Earth Day is an important opportunity to reflect on the challenges facing our planet and the actions we can take as individuals and communities to combat climate change and issues of sustainability,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

Upon registering, groups will be able to pick up cleaning supplies at a local community centre and pick up full bags.