Crime

Lindsay police make 2 arrests after drivers show ‘signs of impairment’

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 11:55 am
Police in Lindsay made two driving arrests on Thursday after drivers showed signs of impairment. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made two driving arrests on Thursday after drivers showed signs of impairment. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay Ont., made two arrests on Thursday after drivers showed “signs of impairment.”

Around 8:50 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to a call about a suspected impaired driver on Angeline Street North after a northbound vehicle struck a parked car.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested for impaired driving after crash downs utility pole, leaves path of debris

Officers found the suspect vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway on Angeline Street. When speaking with the driver, officers noticed signs of impairment, police said.

Harry Cowie, 66, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 26.

Kent Street West

Around 1:50 a.m. Thursday, an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Kent Street West.

Police say while speaking with the driver, the officer observed “signs of impairment.”

Tyler Connolly-Smith, 24, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with refusal to comply with a demand.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 26.

