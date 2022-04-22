Lindsay police make 2 arrests after drivers show ‘signs of impairment’

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay Ont., made two arrests on Thursday after drivers showed “signs of impairment.”

Around 8:50 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to a call about a suspected impaired driver on Angeline Street North after a northbound vehicle struck a parked car.

Officers found the suspect vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway on Angeline Street. When speaking with the driver, officers noticed signs of impairment, police said.

Harry Cowie, 66, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 26.

Kent Street West

Around 1:50 a.m. Thursday, an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Kent Street West.

Police say while speaking with the driver, the officer observed “signs of impairment.”

Tyler Connolly-Smith, 24, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with refusal to comply with a demand.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 26.

