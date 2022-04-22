SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada wants Russia barred from G20 – but feeling isn’t unanimous, Freeland hints

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2022 11:05 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Justin Trudeau to make announcement in Manitoba

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Russia should be booted from an international forum to manage global economic concerns.

Freeland says removing Russia from the G20 was a key topic of discussion during meetings this week of finance ministers and central bankers from the group of nations.

Read more: Russia can’t be a constructive G20 partner, Trudeau says amid Ukraine war

She says Russia doesn’t have a place at the table among countries trying to maintain prosperity when its illegal war in Ukraine has strained the global economy.

But in her comments during a closing news conference alongside her Ukrainian counterpart and International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, Freeland hints that the feeling isn’t unanimous.

Click to play video: '‘No evidence yet’ that Mariupol has fallen: Biden' ‘No evidence yet’ that Mariupol has fallen: Biden
‘No evidence yet’ that Mariupol has fallen: Biden

Freeland, along with other allies, walked out of the G20 meeting when the Russian delegation looked to speak.

Freeland says Canada won’t be a part of any meeting where Russia is taking part.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
