SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Russia can’t be a constructive G20 partner, Trudeau says amid Ukraine war

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 31, 2022 2:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Russian troops not withdrawing but regrouping in Ukraine, NATO says' Russian troops not withdrawing but regrouping in Ukraine, NATO says
WATCH: Russian troops not withdrawing but regrouping in Ukraine, NATO says

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Russia cannot be a constructive partner in the G20, which is composed by most of the world’s largest economies, because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Trudeau said G20 leaders were having conversations about Russia’s presence in the G20 because the Ukraine invasion has “upended economic growth for everyone around the world and can’t possibly be a constructive partner.”

Read more: Mariupol evacuations resume with Russia regrouping in Ukraine. Here’s what’s happening

Russia’s war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has stalled on most fronts. Russia has failed to capture a single major Ukrainian city, seize the capital Kyiv or swiftly topple Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government.

Trending Stories

Russia calls the war, which is the biggest attack on a European state since the Second World War, a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from “Nazis.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'US intel shows Putin was ‘misinformed’ by advisers on Ukraine, White House says' US intel shows Putin was ‘misinformed’ by advisers on Ukraine, White House says
US intel shows Putin was ‘misinformed’ by advisers on Ukraine, White House says

The West describes it as a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression to subdue a country Russian President Vladimir Putin describes as illegitimate.

© 2022 Reuters
Justin Trudeau tagRussia tagUkraine tagUkraine news tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagRussia News tagCanada News tagRussia Ukraine news tagUkraine Russia news tagvladimir putin russia ukraine war tagTrudeau Ukraine tagputin russia ukraine war tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers