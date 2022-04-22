Menu

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Winnipeg on Friday to discuss Hudson’s Bay building

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 10:08 am
The former Bay store is pictured at Portage Avenue and Colony street in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The former Bay store is pictured at Portage Avenue and Colony street in Winnipeg. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Winnipeg Friday morning, along with Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson, Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs’ Organization, and other officials for a press conference at 450 Portage Ave. — the site of the iconic former Hudson’s Bay building.

The downtown landmark, which first opened its doors almost a century ago, has stood vacant since November 2020. News broke Thursday that the building is being transferred to the Southern Chiefs’ Organization, and most of its six-storey, 655,000-square-foot footprint will be used for affordable housing.

Read more: Vacant Bay store in downtown Winnipeg to be used in part for affordable housing: sources

HBC’s governor and executive chairman Richard Baker confirmed Thursday that the transfer would take place, as part of the company’s commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous communities.

Trending Stories

The prime minister will speak at 10 a.m. Global News will stream the event on this page.

Click to play video: 'Vacant Bay store in downtown Winnipeg to be used in part for affordable housing: sources' Vacant Bay store in downtown Winnipeg to be used in part for affordable housing: sources
Vacant Bay store in downtown Winnipeg to be used in part for affordable housing: sources

 

