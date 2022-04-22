Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Winnipeg on Friday to discuss Hudson’s Bay building

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Winnipeg Friday morning, along with Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson, Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs’ Organization, and other officials for a press conference at 450 Portage Ave. — the site of the iconic former Hudson’s Bay building.

The downtown landmark, which first opened its doors almost a century ago, has stood vacant since November 2020. News broke Thursday that the building is being transferred to the Southern Chiefs’ Organization, and most of its six-storey, 655,000-square-foot footprint will be used for affordable housing.

HBC’s governor and executive chairman Richard Baker confirmed Thursday that the transfer would take place, as part of the company’s commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous communities.

The prime minister will speak at 10 a.m.

