Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Vacant Bay store in downtown Winnipeg to be used in part for affordable housing: sources

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 6:28 pm
The Hudson's Bay building in downtown Winnipeg. Sources tell Global News the building will be transferred to the Southern Chiefs' Organization to be used in part as affordable housing. View image in full screen
The Hudson's Bay building in downtown Winnipeg. Sources tell Global News the building will be transferred to the Southern Chiefs' Organization to be used in part as affordable housing. Michael Draven / Global News

Winnipeg’s vacant downtown Hudson’s Bay store will be converted in part into affordable housing, sources say.

Sources from the Manitoba and Winnipeg governments tell Global New the former Bay building is being transferred to the Southern Chiefs’ Organization with plans to use most of the six-storey, 655,000-square-foot building for affordable housing.

Read more: Future of historic Bay building in downtown Winnipeg to be announced soon: CentreVenture

The sources say all three levels of government are involved in the deal and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be in Winnipeg Friday to officially announce the plans.

While Global News hasn’t confirmed dollar amounts in the deal, the Canadian Press reported an anonymous Manitoba government source as saying the province will contribute $10 million to the initiative, with the federal government and Winnipeg city hall also pitching in.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'The Bay in downtown Winnipeg closes for good' The Bay in downtown Winnipeg closes for good
The Bay in downtown Winnipeg closes for good – Nov 30, 2020

The Winnipeg store was closed in November 2020, and the municipal and provincial governments have been working to help find a new use for the site.

Trending Stories

A major hurdle for any new development is the fact that the building dates back almost a century, has been granted heritage status and needs major renovations.

Read more: Hudson’s Bay to close downtown Winnipeg location

The store opened in 1926 as the Hudson’s Bay Co. was evolving beyond its fur-trading roots to become a retail giant.

It was one of the company’s “original six” flagship stores and its annual Christmas displays in windows along Portage Ave. drew crowds for decades.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba creates $25M fund for downtown HBC building redevelopment' Manitoba creates $25M fund for downtown HBC building redevelopment
Manitoba creates $25M fund for downtown HBC building redevelopment – Apr 11, 2021

But it suffered as consumer habits shifted, and entire sections of the store were closed off over the years as the store scaled back.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, the Manitoba government announced a $25-million trust fund to help preserve and enhance the building. The government said the money could be used for a variety of purposes including preserving the facade, structural repairs, and historical displays.

Read more: Couple who met at The Bay in early ’40s among those remembering iconic Winnipeg store

HBC said last year it was in active discussions with a number of organizations on the site’s potential future.

— with files from Richard Cloutier and Steve Lambert at The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin Trudeau tagAffordable Housing tagManitoba Government tagHudson's Bay tagSouthern Chiefs Organization tagHudson's Bay Winnipeg tagDowntown Winnipeg Bay tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers