Ontario COVID numbers: 1,591 people in hospital, 214 in intensive care

Ontario is reporting 1,591 people in hospital with COVID on Friday, with 214 in intensive care.

This is down by 35 for hospitalizations but an increase of seven for ICUs since the previous day.

Last Friday, there were 1,427 hospitalizations with 182 in ICU. This is about an 11 per cent and 18 per cent increase, respectively, to the figures this week.

According to the latest breakdown for hospitalizations, 54 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 39 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 4,668 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, which is much higher than usual considering testing restrictions. Though, the ministry of health indicates there was a data catch-up and “this is not reflective of a real daily increase in case numbers.”

The provincial case total now stands at 1,234,240.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,678 from the previous day as 26 more virus-related deaths were added, but the report did note that one deaths was removed following data cleanup.

There are a total of 1,188,438 recoveries, which is around 96 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,626 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.1 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.9 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56.3 per cent — more than 7.2 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.1 per cent with 34.8 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 36,134 doses in the last day.

The government said 20,828 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 8,340 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 16.1 per cent, down from 18.8 per cent reported a week ago.

