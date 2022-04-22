Millhaven inmate charged with murder after death of another inmate

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Loyalist Township laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of an inmate at Millhaven Institution, west of Kingston.

Police say they were contacted by Correctional Services just after 8 a.m. April 21, advising them of an inmate who had been assaulted and pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim, a 70-year-old man, is being withheld due to the nature of his charges and conviction.

Joseph Bedard, 43, also an inmate, has been charged with first-degree murder and will make a court appearance by video in Napanee on April 22.

