Canada

COVID outbreak declared at Joyceville Institution in Kingston, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 9:09 am
CSC says an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Joyceville Institution. View image in full screen
CSC says an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Joyceville Institution. CKWS

Correctional Services Canada says an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared among the inmate population at Joyceville Institution north of Kingston, Ont.

CSC says that 18 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

The federal agency adds that it has implemented several measures to curb the spread, including having staff administer a rapid self-test to themselves and not returning until there is a negative test result.

“This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, and adapt based on public health advice,” Corrections Canada said in a news release.

Correctional Service of Canada takes steps to prevent COVID-19 entering prisons – Mar 18, 2020

Joyceville Institution has the capacity to hold 752 inmates.

