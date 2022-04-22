Edmonton Oil Kings beat Lethbridge Hurricanes 4 1 in Game 1 of playoff series

The Edmonton Oil Kings kicked off the Western Hockey League post-season with a 4-1 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Thursday night.
Four different Edmonton players scored as the Oil Kings fired 48 shots on net.
READ MORE: Oil Kings prepare to face surging Hurricanes in opening round playoff series
Carter Souch and Dylan Guenther scored in the second period while Jalen Luypen and Luke Prokop added insurance goals in the third.
Tyson Laventure spoiled Sebastian Cossa’s shutout bid with 1:48 left in regulation. Goaltender Bryan Thomson made 44 saves for the Hurricanes.
READ MORE: Hurricanes looking to upset Oil Kings in first WHL playoffs since 2019
Game 2 in the best-of-seven first-round series is set for Saturday at Edmonton.
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
Comments