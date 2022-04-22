Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Oil Kings beat Lethbridge Hurricanes 4 1 in Game 1 of playoff series

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2022 12:57 am
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

The Edmonton Oil Kings kicked off the Western Hockey League post-season with a 4-1 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Four different Edmonton players scored as the Oil Kings fired 48 shots on net.

READ MORE: Oil Kings prepare to face surging Hurricanes in opening round playoff series

Carter Souch and Dylan Guenther scored in the second period while Jalen Luypen and Luke Prokop added insurance goals in the third.

Tyson Laventure spoiled Sebastian Cossa’s shutout bid with 1:48 left in regulation. Goaltender Bryan Thomson made 44 saves for the Hurricanes.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Hurricanes looking to upset Oil Kings in first WHL playoffs since 2019 

Game 2 in the best-of-seven first-round series is set for Saturday at Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Hurricanes looking to upset Oil Kings in first WHL playoffs since 2019' Hurricanes looking to upset Oil Kings in first WHL playoffs since 2019
Hurricanes looking to upset Oil Kings in first WHL playoffs since 2019

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Hockey tagEdmonton sports tagWHL tagWestern Hockey League tagJunior Hockey tagLethbridge Hurricanes tagEdmonton Oil Kings tagLethbridge Sports tagWHL Playoffs tagWHL hockey tagDylan Guenther tagSebastian Cossa tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers