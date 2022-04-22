Edmonton Oil Kings beat Lethbridge Hurricanes 4 1 in Game 1 of playoff series

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oil Kings kicked off the Western Hockey League post-season with a 4-1 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Four different Edmonton players scored as the Oil Kings fired 48 shots on net.

Carter Souch and Dylan Guenther scored in the second period while Jalen Luypen and Luke Prokop added insurance goals in the third.

Tyson Laventure spoiled Sebastian Cossa’s shutout bid with 1:48 left in regulation. Goaltender Bryan Thomson made 44 saves for the Hurricanes.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven first-round series is set for Saturday at Edmonton.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal