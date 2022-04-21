Pothole claims skyrocket in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

MPI says the number of motorists making pothole claims in Manitoba is unlike anything we’ve seen in the last few years.

The crown corporation says 324 claims were made in March alone. That is more than five times the March average from the previous three years (62).

Since 2019, there has been only one other month with more than 100 pothole claims, when 142 were made back in October 2019.

From 2019-2021, 608 pothole claims on average were made for an entire year. There have already been 380 four months into 2022.

While claims are way up, the city of Winnipeg says the number of potholes is actually down from last year.

“In 2021, we had freeze/thaw cycles earlier in January and February,” said city spokesperson Ken Allen. “This year, we didn’t experience freeze/thaw cycles which cause potholes until March.”

He says around 23,000 potholes have been repaired this spring and expects more to pop up with additional precipitation on the way.

“The number of potholes is proportional to how wet road conditions are and the extent of the freeze/thaw cycles we experience each spring,” Allen added. “It is expected more potholes will be developing and we will be making pothole repairs accordingly.”