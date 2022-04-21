Ontario invests $3M for upgrades to King Street in Omemee: MPP Laurie Scott

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing $3 million to upgrade King Street in the village of Omemee, the area’s MPP announced Thursday.

The roadway is an extension of Highway 7 and runs through the heart of the village, east of Lindsay, in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock Conservative MPP Laurie Scott says the funding will be delivered through the province’s Connecting Links program. Eligible costs include the design, construction, renewal, rehabilitation and replacement of municipal roads and bridges that connect two ends of a provincial highway through a community or to a border crossing.

“This funding is great news for the community and businesses in Omemee and will provide much-needed improvements to local transportation and the streetscape downtown to keep people and goods moving,” said Scott.

City of Kawartha Lakes Mayor Andy Letham says the announcement continues the momentum around downtowns within the municipality.

“From Lindsay to Fenelon Falls and now Omemee, we’re making our community hubs more accessible and enjoyable to visit,” he said.

“We couldn’t have moved ahead in Omemee without the generous support of the province and our local MPP, Laurie Scott.”

The province says $30 million this year will support 16 Connecting Links projects across Ontario. The funding covers up to 90 per cent of eligible project costs up to a maximum of $3 million for road projects and up to $5 million for bridge projects.

“This project means a lot to the people of Omemee,” said City of Kawartha Lakes Ward 6 councillor Ron Ashmore. “It will make walking, driving and parking along the Main Street easier and safer.

“It will also make it more enticing for those who pass through on Highway 7 to stop, stay a while and support our local businesses. I’m thrilled that the province has assisted council to move forward with the project.”

Eligible municipalities can apply for the 2023-24 Connecting Links Program when applications open later this year.

