Halifax Emerging Lens Film Festival kicks off for 12th consecutive year

For the past 12 years, the Emerging Lens Film Festival has provided opportunities for cultural filmmakers and artists to reflect many different identities.

Documentary filmmaker Shelley Fashan, who co-founded the festival, says there wasn’t “much of a platform” for African Nova Scotian filmmakers to showcase their work, thus inspiring her to provide that platform.

“It’s important to us that everyone gets an opportunity to give their message and tell their messages and talk about themselves and their identity or whatever they want to,” says Fashan.

Sixteen-year-old African Nova Scotian artist Savannah Gannon will have her poem showcased on Friday. The Inner Me talks about her lifelong struggles with mental health.

“It’s about what happens in the mind of someone who has mental health issues and all of the thoughts that I’ve had, that I know other people have had.”

Gannon says she often doesn’t see the African Nova Scotian community show their artwork in this capacity.

“It’s so important to me to finally get the recognition that I needed and all these other artists needed and I’m so happy that I get to see all their artwork and I see what they think of mine,” she said.

The stories featured capture the unique human experience and offer a diverse lens of storytelling.

Santiago Guzman was born in Mexico and currently resides in Newfoundland. He is the writer and director of the award-winning short film Express Checkout, which was previewed on opening night at Pier 21.

5:24 Emerging Lens Cultural Film Festival Emerging Lens Cultural Film Festival – Apr 18, 2019

The film, a queer romcom, was written with the intent of celebrating queer narratives that are lighthearted.

“When it comes to straight narratives, we see thrillers, we see mysteries, we see comedies, we see adventure films but for queer people, we see a lot of these dramas, heavy dramas, so I just wanted to contribute by creating a film that was light but also enjoyable that I think a lot of people can relate to because it’s about love — love at first sight,” says Guzman.

“The festival creates a space for narratives that aren’t historically seen in film.”

Juanita Peters and Hank White’s multi-award-winning feature, Rebirth, along with the award-winning documentary Being Black in Halifax, will also be previewed during the five-day festival.

On Saturday, there is a “Pitch a Film, Make A Film” session happening at the North Branch Library. Following that event are evening screenings, which will be viewed outside in Rogers Square.

All events are free and open to the public and run through April 23.

All films will be available to stream on Roku.