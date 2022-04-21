Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man in custody after gun incident at shopping mall

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 4:11 pm
A gun seized by Winnipeg police after an incident at Garden City Shopping Centre. View image in full screen
A gun seized by Winnipeg police after an incident at Garden City Shopping Centre. Winnipeg Police Service

A Winnipeg man is in custody after allegedly flashing a rifle at Garden City Shopping Centre security guards Wednesday night.

Police said the mall was closing for the night, and security asked the man to leave, when he showed them a rifle concealed in his waistband and fled the mall.

Read more: 6 Winnipeg men facing charges after firearms spotted in social media video

With the help of the Air1 helicopter, police tracked the suspect down in the parking lot and took him into custody.

Trending Stories

The suspect, 27, has been charged with possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Click to play video: 'Federal Public Safety Minister talks gun violence in Manitoba' Federal Public Safety Minister talks gun violence in Manitoba
Federal Public Safety Minister talks gun violence in Manitoba – Mar 10, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police Winnipeg Police Service crime in winnipeg Rifle mall security Garden City Shopping Centre guns in Winnipeg

