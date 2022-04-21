Winnipeg man in custody after gun incident at shopping mall

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in custody after allegedly flashing a rifle at Garden City Shopping Centre security guards Wednesday night.

Police said the mall was closing for the night, and security asked the man to leave, when he showed them a rifle concealed in his waistband and fled the mall.

With the help of the Air1 helicopter, police tracked the suspect down in the parking lot and took him into custody.

The suspect, 27, has been charged with possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

