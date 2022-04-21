Counterfeit $2 coins found in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are advising the public about counterfeit $2 coins that may be circulating in the region.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Tuesday, more than a dozen fake toonies were turned in.

Police say the coins had been located in the out-chute of a coin machine at a Chemong Road plaza.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Global News Peterborough has requested more details on the coins.

In January, OPP issued a warning about fake $2 coins located at a store in the Town of Hawkesbury.

Story continues below advertisement

In that incident, the coins had “Z DOLLARD” on one side of the coin and featured images of a seal and a man’s head instead of Queen Elizabeth II on the “heads” side and a polar bear on the “tails” side, respectively.

View image in full screen Counterfeit $2 coins. Provided / Ontario Provincial Police