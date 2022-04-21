Menu

Crime

Lindsay police seek suspect after William Street North convenience store robbery reported

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 9:43 am
Police in Lindsay are seeking this suspect following a robbery at a William Street North convenience store on April 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay are seeking this suspect following a robbery at a William Street North convenience store on April 20, 2022. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking for a suspect after a convenience store robbery was reported on Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8:50 a.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery that had occurred at a William Street North convenience store in Lindsay.

Police learned a male approached the counter, brandished a weapon and demanded money and cigarettes from a clerk before leaving the store.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound on Wellington Street.

The suspect is described as having a medium build, standing approximately five feet eight inches with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a “Zoo York” logo, grey sweatpants, and a black face mask.

Officers searched the area and located discarded clothing matching items worn by the suspect in the convenience store.

Anyone with information can contact the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online khcrimestoppers.com.

