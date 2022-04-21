Menu

Canada

St. Lawrence College to continue mandatory masking policy

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 9:15 am
St. Lawrence College to continue mandatory masking policy - image View image in full screen
Global News

At least one COVID-19 protocol will remain in place at Kingston’s St. Lawrence College.

The post-secondary institution announced Thursday that it plans to keep mandatory masking protocols in place on campus.

Read more: COVID-19: Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington reports highest infection rate in Ontario

Yet other protocols, such as controlled entrances and proof of vaccination, will be dropped starting May 1.

“Our students and our college community have been incredible during the pandemic, in the respect and care they have shown for our shared health,” said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC president and CEO.

“This short-term extension of our mask mandate will help ensure our spring semester starts with as little disruption as possible as we are welcoming more students back to in-person learning and our campuses are returning to pre-pandemic levels of activity.”

The school says it will re-evaluate whether it will continue to require masks past the end of May within the next few weeks.

