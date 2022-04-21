Capsized canoe in Lake Huron near Ipperwash Beach leaves one dead

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say one person has died and another remains in hospital after a canoe capsized in Lake Huron near Ipperwash Beach on Wednesday morning.

Officers with Lambton Shores OPP were contacted just after 11 a.m. about the overturned canoe.

Two people from the canoe were seen in the water and police say officers were helped by a number of emergency services and members of the community.

Those emergency services include the Canadian Coast Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard, Kettle and Stoney Point Fire Department, Lambton Shores Fire and Emergency Services and Lambton Emergency Medical Services.

Two people were pulled from the water and taken to hospital where one of them was pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the other person involved remains in serious, but stable condition in hospital.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin, police said.